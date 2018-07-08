New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets somehow will sell tickets with NO FEES!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
The Mets want you to know about the below. Before we begin, they announced this in the middle of Sunday’s game. At 2:20pm. That’s a little weird but whatever Here’s what I want to know. Fees are like what $6 a ticket? If they sell a million tickets...
Tweets
-
Opposing teams have started spinning the ball a lot against Max Muncy, in looking for a way to slow him down.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @timbhealey: Haha oh my god MLB makes players vote by hand. Weeks ahead of the game! That’s ... weird. https://t.co/I8QC8kzGvwBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsMerized: New Post: Talkin’ Mets: Russ Langer Las Vegas PBP Voice https://t.co/e7jux7Tm41 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Back in my day we did All-Star voting the right way, by going to a game and picking a combination of dudes you'd he… https://t.co/HRJHm404bjTV / Radio Personality
-
New Post: Tebow To Remain In Binghamton For Now https://t.co/G8Tx8bbOwC #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @sabrinaa_raee: Thank you so much @Mets and @FlavaFraz21!!Player
- More Mets Tweets