New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB All-Star roster announced, with one ridiculous mistake
by: Danny Small — Elite Sports NY 2m
The MLB All-Star lineups were announced on Sunday night and while most selections made sense, there were a couple egregious snubs.
Tweets
-
Who closes for the AL?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Coolest all-star stories ... whatcha got? 3 to start with ... Markakis first-time for sure Joe Jiménez going from… https://t.co/mD1u42Abe3Beat Writer / Columnist
-
#Phillies at #Mets, (A.Nola vs C.Oswalt) TBD ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/6AHtyV3sH7 #getreadyMisc
-
Mets shut out for second straight game https://t.co/Rx6kBunBq1Blogger / Podcaster
-
Quick Hits: Puig, Sandoval, G. Hernandez, Indians, Mets https://t.co/j5DgiQQGg3Blogger / Podcaster
-
This is a crazy story: https://t.co/Zw1MwXNK7zBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets