New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob deGrom Named to NL All-Star Team
by: Daniel Yanofsky — Double G Sports 2m
The ace of the Mets was the only member of the team picked to play in the 2018 MLB All-Star Game.
Tweets
-
"I don't think much of it because I have zero control over it." Noah Syndergaard shut down trade talk after 7 Ks i… https://t.co/d6JKyZCwXmNewspaper / Magazine
-
There's one thing I'm no longer contractually obligated to do ... https://t.co/n9du6eNgsjBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is Dennis subtweeting meSummertime on social media is mostly people coming back to, or leaving, New York.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Maxi and the boys get it done on Sunday. #NYCFC @NYCFC https://t.co/pZKujw45qFBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jphoornstra: Puig said he’s never had an injury like this before. “I don’t know how long I’ll be out.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Finally saw “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” and it was every bit as good as this said: https://t.co/YX3tH0FB28Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets