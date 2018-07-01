New York Mets

MMN Recap: Syndergaard Makes Rehab Start With Brooklyn

by: Daniel Muras Mets Minors 4m

Binghamton (43-44) 8, Erie (41-45) 6  Box ScoreTomas Nido DH: 2-for-5, R, 2B, HR, RBI, K, .259/.284/.429Kevin Taylor LF: 3-for-4, R, 2B, 3 RBI, BB, .289/.339/.363John Mora CF: 2-fo

