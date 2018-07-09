New York Mets
Mets No Fees does also eliminate Per Order Charge
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice
Hey it’s the King of Fairness. I was curious yesterday as to what the Mets might mean by NO FEES and thought the Mets would keep the “Per Order Charge” as it’s not called a fee. However, I was wrong in my assumption and the Mets are super cool and...
