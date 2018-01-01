New York Mets

Mets Minors

Kelenic Promoted To Kingsport

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 3m

According to MMN's Jacob Resnick, the New York Mets have already promoted 2018 first round pick Jarred Kelenic from the Gulf Coast League to the Kingsport.  While it is not unusual for the Mets t

Tweets