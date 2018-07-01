New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jarred-kelenic-560x353

Mets Promote 2018 First Round Pick Jarred Kelenic to Kingsport

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 2m

The Mets are promoting their 2018 first round pick, outfielder Jarred Kelenic, to Kingsport of the Appalachian League.Kelenic, 19 this month, started his professional career with the Gulf Coas

Tweets