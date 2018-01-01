New York Mets

The Daily Stache
Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling Give Brandon Nimmo ‘New York Tough Guy’ Training

by: Michael Ganci The Daily Stache 3m

There are no words, so just watch. I believe this deserves some sort of award. Since the Mets are playing like garbage, at least we have something to enjoy. See below. .@keithhernandez and @RonDarlingJr try to give @You_Found_Nimmo some “New York Tough...

