Mets Promote Top Pick Jarred Kelenic to Kingsport

by: Michael Ganci

Mets Promote Jarred Kelenic to Kingsport The Mets’ top pick in the 2018 draft is already moving on up…to Kingsport that is. Jarred Kelenic has been scorching hot, batting .413 since his debut, so he is departing after a brief stay with the GCL Mets. For..

