New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets put 3B Frazier on DL with rib cage strain
by: ESPN.com — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 57s
The New York Mets have placed third baseman Todd Frazier on the 10-day disabled list with a left rib cage strain.
Tweets
-
His mother reportedly closed her Instagram account because of the abuse https://t.co/wLNRgojkgVBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @EliasSports: For the 66th time, the #Mets will face the #Phillies in a doubleheader, the highest total between any two major-lea… https://t.co/M4x494lNJeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SportsInfo_SIS: Most barehand plays made by infielder - last 3 seasons Nolan Arenado 53 Todd Frazier 25 David Freese 22 M… https://t.co/zbUPSrA963Beat Writer / Columnist
-
According to Mickey Callaway, Jeff McNeill is not a third baseman even though he's played over a third of his minor… https://t.co/Ej8Ui7PtwDBlogger / Podcaster
-
Thanks for the reminder. Guess I should turn your microphone on.TV / Radio Network
-
Let’s play 2!Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets