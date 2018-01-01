New York Mets

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mets 3B Todd Frazier placed on DL for 2nd time this season

by: AP Fox Sports 4m

NEW YORK (AP) Mets third baseman Todd Frazier has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained muscle in his left rib cage.

Tweets