MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Phillies, 8:05 PM (Game 2)
Monday, July 9, 2018 • 7:10 p.m.Citi Field • Flushing, N.Y.RHP Aaron Nola (11-2, 2.41) vs. RHP Corey Oswalt (0-1, 7.94) SNY • WOR 710 AM • 104.3 WAXQ-FM HD 2 • ESPN 1050The Mets and
Jason Vargas dominated college hitters tonight. 6 IP, 1H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K with Brooklyn.Beat Writer / Columnist
Corey Oswalt looks like a big leaguer tonight. He's been effective using all quadrants of the zone. His fastball se… https://t.co/PjpRv8U3QqTV / Radio Personality
RT @joshsatin: Wilmer is a god.Blogger / Podcaster
1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9 for Corey Oswalt. This nightcap is moving swiftly. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
Phillies at-bats' are as if they won the first game today.Beat Writer / Columnist
Corey Oswalt has fanned 4 in a row. His stuff looks good, specifically that two-seamer. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
