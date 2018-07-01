New York Mets

Mets Merized
248e849f-ec05-4950-a598-04622b359cb4

Game Recap: Walk-Off Wilmer Strikes Again In 4-3 Victory Over Phils

by: Michael Trezza Mets Merized Online 53s

WILMER! The New York Mets (36-51) defeated the Philadelphia Phillies (49-39) in the first game of the double header to the score of 4-3 on the strength of another walk-off homer!PitchingZack W

Tweets