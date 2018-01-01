New York Mets
Mets' Flores walks it off in 4-3 win over Phillies
Wilmer Flores hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Mets past the Phillies, 4-3, in the first game of Monday's doubleheader at Citi Field.
