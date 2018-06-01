New York Mets

Mets Merized
Dgfg8cevqaalbj8-e1529461781963-560x393

Mets Reinstate Jerry Blevins, Designate Chris Beck For Assignment

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 2m

Prior to the second leg of Monday’s doubleheader, the Mets reinstated left-handed pitcher Jerry Blevins from the bereavement list and designated right-hander Chris Beck for assignment.Beck,

Tweets