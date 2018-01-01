New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

'It never gets old': Wilmer Flores hits another walk-off homer for Mets

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Wilmer Flores hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 10th inning in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader to lead the Mets to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, his eighth-career walk-off hit.

Tweets