Walk-off king Flores does it again at Citi

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1m

NEW YORK -- Wilmer Flores hit a walk-off home run in the 10th inning to give the Mets a 4-3 win over the Phillies in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Monday night at Citi Field. Flores came on as a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the 10th for Tim Peterson.

