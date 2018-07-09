New York Mets

Fox Sports
Flores hits latest walk-off HR as Mets top Phils 4-3 in 10 (Jul 09, 2018)

by: AP Fox Sports 2m

NEW YORK (AP) Wilmer Flores walked `em off again, connecting for a pinch-hit homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the New York Mets a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in the opener of a twinight doubleheader Monday.

