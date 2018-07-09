New York Mets

Is this evidence the Mets game was fixed and GKR knew?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 11m

Gary was really really really talking about Wilmer Flores’ ability to walk-off the Mets.  Like really really talking about it. SNY even had this whole montage suspiciously handy…. The evidence…SNY crew as a whole set this up!!! pic.twitter.com/CxYAqifWot

