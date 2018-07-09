New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Asdrubal Cabrera gets hot just in time to be a valuable trade piece
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 1m
Asdrubal Cabrera is back to playing his way out of Queens. One of the Mets’ trade chips continued to heat up Monday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Phillies, smacking a double and a
Tweets
-
Jason Vargas dominated college hitters tonight. 6 IP, 1H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K with Brooklyn.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Corey Oswalt looks like a big leaguer tonight. He's been effective using all quadrants of the zone. His fastball se… https://t.co/PjpRv8U3QqTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @joshsatin: Wilmer is a god.Blogger / Podcaster
-
1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9 for Corey Oswalt. This nightcap is moving swiftly. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Phillies at-bats' are as if they won the first game today.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Corey Oswalt has fanned 4 in a row. His stuff looks good, specifically that two-seamer. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets