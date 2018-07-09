New York Mets

Why did the Mets scrap the original Free Shirt scheduled for this lame design

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 12m

I started this post to mock the Free Shirt giveaway.  Many of you know I do a very popular off-season post where I annually mock the announcements. So I knew I had the design saved..but..wait… Let’s start with the design. That’s it?  EST 1962?   Kinda...

