New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets Video Recap from Monday's Game 1 win vs. the Phillies

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 8m

Wilmer Flores set a new Mets record with the 10th walk-off RBI of his career as the Mets beat the Phillies, 4-3, in Game 1 on Monday.

Tweets