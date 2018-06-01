New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jason-vargas-2-560x362

Vargas Shines for Brooklyn in Rehab Start

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 2m

Jason Vargas pitched six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and no walks in his rehab start for the New York Mets Short Season-A affiliate, the Brooklyn Cyclones.Vargas, 34, has been shel

Tweets