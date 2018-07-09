New York Mets
New York Mets: Todd Frazier placed on DL
by: Sean Blair — Elite Sports NY
Todd Frazier hits the 10-Day disabled list after hurting his left rib cage in an at-bat in yesterday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
