Wilmer Flores hits walk-off homer in first game as Mets split doubleheader
by: Matt Ehalt, NorthJersey — North Jersey 4m
Wilmer Flores' walk-off homer gave the Mets a 4-3 win over the Phillies in the first game of a doubleheader. The Mets lost, 3-1 in the nightcap.
