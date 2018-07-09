New York Mets

Daily News
Ny-sports-mets-phillies-game2-gamebox-20180709

Phillies' Aaron Nola outduels Corey Oswalt and drives in all three runs as Mets drop second game of doubleheader, 3-1 - NY Daily News

by: John Healy NY Daily News 11m

Phillies' Aaron Nola outduels Corey Oswalt as Mets drop second game of doubleheader.

Tweets