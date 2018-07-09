New York Mets

North Jersey
636667698245226647-bx101-362c-9

Wilmer Flores hits walk-off HR in first game as Mets split doubleheader

by: Matt Ehalt, NorthJersey North Jersey 9m

Wilmer Flores' walk-off homer gave the Mets a 4-3 win over the Phillies in the first game of a doubleheader. The Mets lost, 3-1 in the nightcap.

Tweets