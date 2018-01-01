New York Mets

North Jersey
28911775001_5807315009001_5807311066001-vs

Mets manager Mickey Callaway on using Jerry Blevins in the eighth

by: Matt Ehalt, Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 2m

Mets manager Mickey Callaway on using Jerry Blevins in the eighth despite the Phillies not yet announcing a hitter

Tweets