New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
08fe541b0f9ea9d23e54fdbb6b069bc8

All-Star Aaron Nola does literally everything in Phillies' win over Mets

by: NBC Sports Philadelphia Yahoo Sports 3m

Aaron Nola pitched one of the most dominant games of his career and was also the Phillies' best offensive player in a 3-1 win over the Mets to take Game 2 of Monday's double dip. By Corey Seidman

Tweets