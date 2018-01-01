New York Mets
Does Mets ace Jacob deGrom deserve to start the All-Star Game?
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog
Mets ace Jacob deGrom -- arguably the best pitcher in baseball this season -- has been selected to the All-Star Game. But does he deserve to start?
