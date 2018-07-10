New York Mets

Mets schedule Maragaritaville Night in September for some reason

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Nothing says Jimmy Buffett like AFTER LABOR DAY.  I hope it’s warm. Calling all Parrot Heads! Keep summer rolling with #Margaritaville Night at @CitiField on Sat., Sept 8. This package includes, a ticket, pregame concert by a Jimmy Buffet tribute band,...

