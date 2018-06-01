New York Mets

Mets Merized
John-ricco-560x374

Mets Have Reservations About Making Ricco Next GM

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 1m

After Sandy Alderson stepped down last month due to a recurrence of cancer, the Mets named a triumvirate in his place: Omar Minaya, J.P. Ricciardi and John Ricco, who had worked as the assistant g

Tweets