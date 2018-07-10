New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-06-18-at-8.33.59-pm

No Virginia, Mets’ Brandon Nimmo was not an All Star Game snub

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

I don’t know what’s going on over at Mets Basement, with their new blogging style of stuff from beginner blogs (Come back Matt, come back). Anyway, no Brandon Nimmo was not snubbed form the All Star team. Here’s the road to not being an All Star…. Your...

Tweets