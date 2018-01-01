New York Mets

Sporting News
Bruce-davis-fowler-071018-ftr-gettyjpg_zx63u9rr2qsi1hqfuzsq7b7jg

MLB Anti-All Star Team: Position-by-position look at baseball's struggling players

by: rfagan@sportingnews.com (Ryan Fagan) Sporting News 4m

Think of the selection process as a “to whom much is given — be it talent or money — much is expected.” These guys aren’t living up to the expectations.

Tweets