New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Dear Mets, Let the Damn Kids Play
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 2m
I'd like to apologize to Terry Collins and Sandy Alderson. Anytime Jose Reyes played too much or there was poor roster management, I was quick to blame them. But now both are gone and it is still
Tweets
-
Mets Notes and ICYMI: Nimmo, Frazier and Bruce, Yo and McNeil https://t.co/fovUFqBK9dBlogger / Podcaster
-
Could Cabrera be on his way to the Dodgers? #LGM https://t.co/XV9YkkK76vBlogger / Podcaster
-
2018 NL Pitching WAR Leaders Aaron Nola (5.8) Jacob deGrom (5.4) Max Scherzer (4.8) Kyle Freeland (4.1) All Leade… https://t.co/DstyLsm7DHMisc
-
LI’s Cannon Kingsley reaches third round at Wimbledon junior tournament: https://t.co/PJaMRVAACpBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SInow: .@VicOladipo has gotten in on the In My Feelings challengePlayer
-
Todd Frazier tells @DAonCBS he dominated beer pong with his Mets teammates in Spring TrainingTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets