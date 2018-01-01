New York Mets

The Score
Report: Syndergaard expected to return Friday for Mets

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 9m

New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard is expected to make his first start in more than a month on Friday against the Washington Nationals, reports Tim Healey of Newsday.Syndergaard has been out of action since late May with a strained ligament in...

