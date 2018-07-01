New York Mets
Sewald Optioned to Make Room for Drew Gagnon
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 51s
The New York Mets made a corresponding move to call up tonight's starter Drew Gagnon, who's making his first career MLB start against the Phillies, by optioning right-handed reliever Paul Sewald t
