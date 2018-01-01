New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Rival execs don't believe Mets will trade deGrom, Syndergaard
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 42s
As the trade deadline draws nearer, the likelihood that the New York Mets will part with either of their aces seems to be shrinking."They are not trading (Jacob) deGrom," one rival executive told Joel Sherman of the New York Post.Another executive...
Tweets
-
Team Gare. https://t.co/OOLKT45fUWTV / Radio Network
-
Look at these ABs the Mets are taking. This team has totally quit.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Greg Bird just put one onto Eutaw Street. A Bird-onian three-run blast. #Yankees lead 3-2.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Is Ty Kelly the poor man’s Brad Emaus, or is it the other way around? #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets went from playing in the World Series to awful really fast.TV / Radio Personality
-
Herrera home run. 6-1 Phillies in the fifth. Howie just finished the Chuck Tanner story. We'll save the Erin Moran story for another time.TV / Radio Network
