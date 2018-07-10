New York Mets

Asdrubal exits with apparent injury vs. Phils

NEW YORK -- Mets second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera was removed from Tuesday's game against the Phillies due to an apparent injury. The injury appeared to have occurred when Cabrera fielded a throw to second base from catcher Devin Mesoraco to catch Nick...

