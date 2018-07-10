New York Mets

De Los Santos wins MLB debut, Phillies beat Mets 7-3 (Jul 10, 2018)

by: AP Fox Sports 4m

NEW YORK (AP) Enyel De Los Santos won his major league debut and the Philadelphia Phillies got home runs from Maikel Franco and Odubel Herrera in a 7-3 victory over the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

