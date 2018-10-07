New York Mets

Gut Reaction: Phillies 7, Mets 3 – 7/10/18

by: Matt Netter

Amed Rosario hit two triples! Wilmer Flores and Jose Reyes each got on base twice! PJ Conlon and Tyler Bashlor combined to allow just one run over 4.1 relief innings! The Mets made no errors and ev…

