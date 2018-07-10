New York Mets

North Jersey
636668571594744491-yankees-orioles-baseball

Manny Machado puts on show for New York Yankees amid trade rumors in win for Orioles

by: Pete Caldera, NorthJersey North Jersey 5m

Manny Machado showed possibly his new team what he's got, smacking two homers to lead the Orioles to a walk-off win over the Yankees.

Tweets