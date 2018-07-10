New York Mets
Cabrera shouldn't miss time after tweaking elbow
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 20s
NEW YORK -- Mets second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera was removed from Tuesday night's 7-3 loss to the Phillies after aggravating his hyperextended left elbow. Cabrera has been playing through the injury for weeks and tweaked it on Tuesday. The injury does...
