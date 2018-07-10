New York Mets

Daily News
Ny-sports-amed-rosario-mets-20180710

Amed Rosario lone bright spot in another dismal loss, gives Mets glimpse of what he could become - NY Daily News

by: Daniel Popper NY Daily News 10m

It has been a relatively disappointing season for Amed Rosario, but on Tuesday he offered fans a glimpse of his high potential.

Tweets