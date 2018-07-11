New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Velasquez makes return as Phillies face Mets (Jul 11, 2018)
by: STATS — Fox Sports 2s
NEW YORK -- Vince Velasquez will return to the mound Wednesday night fresh off a brief stint on the disabled list for an injury that initially looked like it could threaten his season. The Philadelphia Phillies will be quite pleased if Velasquez ends up..
Tweets
-
Stitches picks up two victories: Here are his Wednesday selections https://t.co/mfOAh8uzBaBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @goodfundies: If only they called Oliver Perez by any nickname Mets fans called him https://t.co/vzgxPDAnoUBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Why Mario Hezonja might not be just a one-year signing for the #Knicks https://t.co/half4j32dQBlogger / Podcaster
-
If we afford some growing pains to highly touted rookie players, should we do the same to rookie managers? https://t.co/6LNYPSOSNbBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets radio man who's worked 4,000 straight games just wants his first-pitch moment to be over already https://t.co/wn3Q3Hyqd8Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets should do Nothing Night https://t.co/xq45lr8REYBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets