New York Mets

Yahoo Sports

UPDATE 3-MLB Mets vs Phillies Box score

by: Reuters Yahoo Sports 3m

Jul 11 (OPTA) - Box score from New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies on TuesdayPhiladelphia 7, NY Mets 3 Philadelphia ab r h rbi bb so avg Hernandez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Hoskins lf 5 1 3 0 0 1 .258 Herrera cf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .278 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .216..

Tweets