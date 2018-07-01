New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Amed%252brosario%252b2

Mike Freire - What Do We Have Here? (Amed Rosario)

by: Mike Freire Mack's Mets 5m

It is always a bit of a "crap shoot" when you elevate a prospect from the minor leagues and immediately put them in a prominent role on t...

Tweets