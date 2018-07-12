New York Mets

USA Today
Nimmo, Mets beat Phillies 3-0 in 10 after latest deGrom gem

by: @usatoday USA Today 29s

Pinch-hitter Brandon Nimmo launched a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning and the New York Mets got another dominant outing from All-Star Jacob deGrom in a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies

