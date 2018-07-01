New York Mets

Mets Merized
Nimmo’s Walk-Off Blast Gives Mets Chance to Smile

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 6m

The New York Mets offense was quiet on Wednesday night until Brandon Nimmo came off the bench in the bottom of the 10th and delivered a three-run walk-off homer to lift the Mets to a 3-0 win."

