New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10882914

Yoenis Cespedes Wants To Be The Next Great Met Utility Player

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 9m

Yoenis Cespedes has been perpetually injured in his time with the Mets, but perhaps this little nugget shows that Cespedes is looking for a creative way to stay on the field and lengthen his career…

Tweets